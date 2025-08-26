Patapaa doesn’t think far- ex-wife expresses regret

There is a saying in Twi that “S3 odo saaa, na ato adapaa” or something something. Liha Miller the ex-wife of “One Corner” hitmaker, Patapaa has disclosed what triggered her decision to keep an arm’s length from Patapaa.

Liha, speaking in a recent interview with Zionfelix blamed Patapaa for their divorce, stating that the musician did not treat her like a wife.

The former wife recounted how Patapaa acted nonchalantly when she was very sick and had to choose between life and death.

Stating that Patapaa does not think far, Liha said that the musician once called her on a video call and saw that she was extremely sick and had to choose between life and death, but the musician did not care about her.

“I think he doesn’t think that far. But you just have to know that you called me on a video call. You saw that I was fighting for my life then you don’t pick up my calls anymore”.

Liha revealed that the incident taught her so much sense that she decided to call it a quit after recovery, however, she had another thought of ensuring things would work out.

Sadly enough, Liha claims it looked like the musician could never change, hence, her decision to call it a quit.

She added, “So, if I die because of you you wouldn’t care? So, it means that if I die today, tomorrow you will go and marry another person. That thing really opened my eyes that’s why I said that thing happened in August 2021 then I said God please if I come alive out of this I will never go back, never!”