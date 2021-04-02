I slept with Patapaa a few days before his wedding – Queen Peezy

- Advertisement -

The former girlfriend of Ghanaian musician has surprisingly recounted on a public platform some secrets between herself and her ex-boyfriend.

Queen Peezy as affectionately like to be called disclosed that the musician actually requested for them to have sex 21 days before he tied the knot with his German wife.

Even though Queen Peezy had apparently heard about the upcoming wedding but was however unsure about their whole relationship, she did not deny her former boyfriend to ride her in bed.

Perhaps she might have agreed to sleep with Patapaa to win her back which did not work or was either bidding him a final farewell with an unforgettable match.

“Before Patapaa would marry, we slept together. He pleaded with me and slept with me in Accra. That was 3 weeks to his wedding”, she confirmed in an interview with Arnold Mensah.

According to her, though she had heard a number of reports linking Patapaa and his then German girlfriend Liha to be lovers, she never thought it was that serious or she would have gotten pregnant for him.

“Patapaa and I were happy and okay before this lady came on the scene. Things got worse when he traveled abroad. Just after coming back, he changed totally… If I had known that they would marry another woman, I wouldn’t have wasted my time on him” She added.