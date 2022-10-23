- Advertisement -

Recall that about 4 months ago, Swedru-based singer Patapaa Amisty took over social media trends after accusing award-winning blogger Zionfelix of trying to destroy his marriage.

As complained by Patapaa, Zionfelix hurriedly travelled to Germany to meet his wife after he learnt that they had some little misunderstanding.

The matter which nearly destroyed Patapaa’s marriage was later resolved and peace was restored.

It seems all is still not well between Patpaa and his German wife Liha Miller with reference to his latest interview with Mc Ogee of Adinkra FM in America.

As claimed by Patapaa, his wife travelled to Nigeria to feature in skits without his consent.

According to the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, in some of her contents, she showed more than enough flesh which is an abomination for a married woman to exhibit such a character.

He fumed that in one of her skits, a certain rasta guy removed her panties on set and that particular shameful video later got to his family who heavily berated him for marrying such a callous wife.

Patapaa disclosed that it was such that particular video and the many others that nearly marred his marriage because the pressure from his family to put his wife in order became unbearable.

