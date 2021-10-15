type here...
Patapaa goes berserk on Sarkodie once again for offending him in his song; insults his wife and mother

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sarkodie-and-Patapaa
I'm the only rapper that can battle Sarkodie - Patapaa
Swedru-Based hiplife musician, Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa has once again gone berserk on Sarkodie on live. TV.

It seems the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker has had enough of Sarkodie for disrespecting his brand and persona, therefore his attack on him.

In a recent interview on Bryt TV, Patapaa angrily insulted Sarkodie, his wife and mother over a lyrical line the former used in one of his songs which described the singer as somehow ‘useless’.

Implored by the host to retract and apologise for insulting the rapper’s family, Patapaa insisted that he will not because he believes the Tracey should have advised King Sark not to hurt his feelings in the song.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW; THE GUY BORE O!

