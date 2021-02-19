One corner hitmaker Justice Amoah aka Patapaa Amisty has gone all emotional after Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale somehow disrespected him in a social media post.

It all started when Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono called out Shatta Wale requesting for them to start a beef since the industry is now slow and that they need to shake the system.

But Shatta Wale in his response stated that he is not ready revive the dying career of an underground artiste referring to Yaa Pono.

According to him, Yaa Pono should think of starting a beef with the likes of Patapaa since they are on the same level.

But the comment from Shatta Wale got on the bad side of Patapaa who expressed his unhappiness of how Shatta whom he sees as his godfather in the industry who pass such a comment about him and his brand.

He went on to say that, today might be the turn of Shatta Wale enjoying but he should remember that the table would one day turn because he serves a living God.

Patapaaa replied: “They always undermine and underate me but before they realize , I’m their #HERO ! This is a No No No , especially coming from someone I respect so much and calls my God Father.. The table shall surely turn..If it’s not today, it’s tomorrow..I serve a living God and I’m focused”

