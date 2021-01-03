Patapaa’s hilarious response on why he chose a white woman over Ghanaian girls

- Advertisement -

A hilarious video of the newest husband in town, Patapaa, responding to why he chose a white woman over the many females in Ghana has hit social media.

Patapaa and his German girlfriend, Liha Miller, have finally tied the knot, and beautiful scenes from their nuptial ceremony have spread all over social media.

Prior to that, the couple had announced on the 31st of December that they would be walking down the aisle on Jan 2, 2021.

Indeed, their announcement was not a hoax as suspected by some, and the newlyweds stuck to their word.

Meanwhile, Patapaa, while addressing some members of the media at the venue after the ceremony, mentioned that every woman is a woman.

In a funny response to why he chose Liha over every other Ghanaian woman dying to be with him, Patapaa said that women, whether white or black, are all the same in the middle.

He asserted that every honeypot is the same and this has got netizens cracking up.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Patapaa hilariously explains why he chose white woman over the many Ghanaian girls pic.twitter.com/TzXbZRc18Y — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 3, 2021

The Swedru based rapper is known to be witty and he was at his best with this one. Nonetheless, the two tied the knot on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in a traditional wedding at Swedru in the Central Region.