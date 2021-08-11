- Advertisement -

We know how it can be frustrating when you try to get the attention of someone during a fight and the opponent refuses to respond with the same energy.

Well, it appears that’s the state Patapaa finds himself at the moment as he seems agitated by the shots Amerado fired at him in his ongoing beef with Obibini.

Amerado yesterday dropped a reply to Obibini’s ‘Deceased’ diss track directed at him.

In his reply titled The throne, Amerado likened Obibini’s music career to Patapaa saying “For the hype, wo b?twa mu s? Patapaa nnwom’ – to wit, “you will become obsolete like Patapaa’s songs”.

Listen to the verse below.

This line we believe didn’t go down well with the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to react angrily and issue a warning to Amerado.

He posted: “Somebody tell @Amerado_Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey !”

See screenshot below.

Just when we thought he’s done, Patapaa has fired back at Amerado again despite the latter not responded to his earlier jab.

In a video seen online by GHPage.com, Patapaa used unprintable and swear words in an attempt to get Amerado’s now-expensive attention.

Patapaa touted Amerado as a “lockdown artiste” and questioned whether his name is pronounced as “armed robber” or an “umbrella”.

He added that Amerado should not try to use him for hype.

Watch the video below.

Amerado is yet to reply to any of Patapaa’s insults and criticism.