Patapaa gives Kuame Eugene 3 days to apologize to Guru or he will tear him apart with a diss song

Controversial Ghanaian musician Patapaa has cautioned Kuame Eugene to quickly come out and apologize Guru or faces his rage.

According to the the one corner hitmaker if the Eugene fails to come up with an apology in 3 days time, he will descend hard on the signee of the Lynx Entertainment record label.

Patapaa in an interview on Joy Prime TV insisted that what the young musician did was very disrespecting. He said if Kuame Eugene decide not work with Guru, that is fine but you don’t come to social media to tell everyone that you rejected an offer from a senior colleague.

Patapaa cited many examples where old musicians and new musicians have worked together to produce a great results.

The newly wedded man explained that Kuame Eugene has even benefited from such collaborative works and cited the feature with Keche an old musician.

Justice Amoah known in real life finally stressed that he will release a diss song which is targeted at Kuame Eugene if he fails to render an apology to Guru in the next days.