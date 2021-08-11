type here...
Patapaa sends a warning to Amerado for mentioning his name in his diss song to Obibini

By Qwame Benedict
Patapaa sends a warning to Amerado for mentioning his name in his diss song to Obibini
Amerado-Obibini and Patapaa
Swedru-based superstar Patapaa Amisty has issued a warning to Kumerican rapper Amerado to stay in his lane and keep his name out of his ongoing beef with Zylofon signee Obibini.

Amerado yesterday dropped a reply to Obibini’s ‘Deceased’ diss track directed at him.

In his reply titled “The throne” Amerado likened Obibini to Patapaa saying ‘For the hype, wo b3 twa mu s3 Patapaa nnwom’.

This line we believe didn’t go down well with Patapaa who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to issue a warning to Amerado.

He posted: “Somebody tell @Amerado_Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey !”

See screenshot below:

Patapaa Post

Could it be the start of a new beef between Patapaa and Amerado?? Share your thought in the comment section.

Source:Ghpage

