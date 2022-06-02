- Advertisement -

The German wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty has replied her husband after he accused Blogger Zionfelix of causing havoc in his marriage.

In a video Liha Miller shared on social media, she made it clear that she is not bothered about the news circulating about her failed marriage.

According to her, she doesn’t have time to reply to fools and also to explain everything currently going on in her life.

Watch the video below;

Liha’s reply comes after the news went rife that her marriage to the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker has hit the rocks.

Just a week ago, Patapaa granted an interview where he revealed that he hasn’t divorced his wife and that he hasn’t seen his wife in months because of her work as a nurse in Germany.

However, yesterday, the musician disclosed in a post on social media that he doesn’t want to see his wife again.

According to him, popular Blogger Zionfelix is causing problems in his marriage and warned Ghanaians to be wary of him.