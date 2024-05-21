Patapaa’s ex German wife flaunts new rich and handsome lover after divorcing the singer (Video)

Liha Miller, the ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, has moved on and found new love following their recent divorce.

The former couple, who were the subject of intense media scrutiny and public speculation, officially parted ways earlier this year.

Liha’s new relationship with Duke, a professional footballer, has been confirmed through videos shared on Duke’s social media pages on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The footage shows the couple in various affectionate moments, signalling a fresh chapter in Liha’s life after her unfortunate relationship with the “One Corner” hitmaker.

The viral videos shows Liha and Duke enjoying each other’s company, with scenes of them dining out, attending events, and sharing intimate moments.

Recall that last year, rumours of their divorce began to surface, with various sources hinting at deep-seated issues.

It became evident that all was not well when Liha started spending more time in Germany, her home country, while Patapaa remained in Ghana.

Friends and fans noticed the physical and emotional distance between the two, fueling speculations of an impending split.

Despite attempts to reconcile and keep their marital woes private, the couple eventually decided to part ways.

Liha’s decision to move on with her life appears to be a step towards finding personal happiness and stability.

Friends and fans of Liha Miller are hopeful that this new chapter will bring her the joy and peace she deserves.

As Liha embarks on this new journey with Duke, her experience serves as a reminder that personal happiness and fulfilment are paramount.