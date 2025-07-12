Patapaa’s ex-wife marries her Nigerian partner

Liha Miller, the ex-wife of Ghanaian musician, Patapaa is once again off the market.

Per the pictures and attached pieces of information shared by Miller, she has been taken away.

READ ALSO: Watch how Hawa Koomson was beaten like a criminal at the Ablekuma North rerun election

The ex-wife of the “One Corner” hitmaker took to social media to post pictures with her new husband, Ikem Casey.

Among the pictures were ones that suggested that the duo had performed a court wedding.

Some of the pictures also disclosed that Liha has been pregnant for weeks or months at a time best known to her.

Liha’s marriage with Patapaa came to an end after the duo realized that they were not soulmates as they myopically initially thought

.