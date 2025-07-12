type here...
Entertainment

Patapaa’s ex-wife marries her Nigerian partner

By Mzta Churchill

Liha Miller, the ex-wife of Ghanaian musician, Patapaa is once again off the market.

Per the pictures and attached pieces of information shared by Miller, she has been taken away.

READ ALSO: Watch how Hawa Koomson was beaten like a criminal at the Ablekuma North rerun election

The ex-wife of the “One Corner” hitmaker took to social media to post pictures with her new husband, Ikem Casey.

Among the pictures were ones that suggested that the duo had performed a court wedding.

Some of the pictures also disclosed that Liha has been pregnant for weeks or months at a time best known to her.

Liha’s marriage with Patapaa came to an end after the duo realized that they were not soulmates as they myopically initially thought

.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Watch how Hawa Koomson was beaten like a criminal at the Ablekuma North rerun election

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1

Asiamah is happy now because he came to Agradaa’s life to destroy her- King David

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, July 12, 2025
23.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Videos from the Adawonmase bullion van accident surfaces

Adawonmase bullion van accident

Video of Hawa Koomson using pepper spray on her attackers

Hawa Koomson

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways