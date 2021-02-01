Patapaa’s wife Liha Miller pounds fufu for him in new video

- Advertisement -

Patapaa’s wife Liha Miller is the ultimate African wife as a new video shows her pounding fufu while the rapper sat and gassed her up.

Patapaa’s German wife is in love with him and everything about him as she got to work with a pestle pounding fufu for him.

Although they come from worlds apart, Liha is doing the best she could to blend into the Ghanaian culture.

It will be no surprise if she has already started eating Ghanaian food as well. Nonetheless, it might take a while for the couple to fully grasp each other’s way of life.

In an interracial marriage that caught lots of attention, Patapaa and Liha got wed on January 2, 2021.

The couple who met at one of the Swedru based rapper’s shows in Belgium had been dating shortly before they finally decided to settle down.