Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller speaks on how she met him that lead to their marriage (VIDEO)

The beautiful wife of Patapaa, Liha Miller has for the first time opened up on how she met Patapaa that lead to their marriage.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with the radio IGP, Abeiku Aggery Santana, the now German-based Ghanaian lady disclosed that she first met the musician in Belgium.

Miller stated that she liked Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song, so she was happy when one of her friends who is into event planning invited him to perform.

Right after the electrifying show in Belgium, Liha said she went to the backstage to take a picture with Patapaa.

They didn’t talk much because Patapaa only first gave her a cold attitude every ‘star’ would do.

Liha said that one of Patapaa’s friends asked the number of her friend, but he never called when the number was given to him.

One year later, Liha Miller disclosed how she linked Patapaa to another event organizer in Germany.

Interestingly, they met again in Germany, where they spend more time together before she came to Ghana to meet the family of Patapaa.

Watch the video below;