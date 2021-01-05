type here...
GhPage Entertainment Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller speaks on how she met him that lead...
Entertainment

Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller speaks on how she met him that lead to their marriage (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Patapaa-and-wife
Patapaa-and-wife
- Advertisement -

The beautiful wife of Patapaa, Liha Miller has for the first time opened up on how she met Patapaa that lead to their marriage.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with the radio IGP, Abeiku Aggery Santana, the now German-based Ghanaian lady disclosed that she first met the musician in Belgium.

Miller stated that she liked Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song, so she was happy when one of her friends who is into event planning invited him to perform.

Right after the electrifying show in Belgium, Liha said she went to the backstage to take a picture with Patapaa.

They didn’t talk much because Patapaa only first gave her a cold attitude every ‘star’ would do.

Liha said that one of Patapaa’s friends asked the number of her friend, but he never called when the number was given to him.

One year later, Liha Miller disclosed how she linked Patapaa to another event organizer in Germany.

Interestingly, they met again in Germany, where they spend more time together before she came to Ghana to meet the family of Patapaa.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News