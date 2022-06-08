Patapaa’s wife spills it all on reports of sleeping with Zionfelix

- Advertisement -

Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller has finally broken silence on the worrying reportage that she slept with Zionfelix on his visit to Germany to interview her.

For the past few days now, Patapaa has been creating on the internet and pointing accusing fingers at Zionfeli for trying to snatch his wife from him.

Although Zionfelix has denied ever having such a heinous intention but Patapaa seems not to believe him because he attacks the blogger in an interview he grants concerning the brouhaha.

Liha Miller who is the centre of this whole controversy has reacted to the claims of sleeping with Zionfelix and according to her, it’s a fat lie.

Sharing a headline from a blog that has Patapaa saying that Zionfelix is sleeping with her, Liha questioned why some unscrupulous people are writing fake news to gain grounds in the media space.

She added that she was tired and fed up with the consistent fake reportage about her and Zionfelix.

Meanwhile, Zionfelix shared a self-made video of himself on the internet to slam Patapaa for disgracing his wife on purpose.

According to Zionfelix, Patapaa is trying to tell the whole world that his wife is a cheap woman and easy to sleep with therefore he should stop fooling on the internet.