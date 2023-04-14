A woman has taken to social media to narrate the heartbreaking tale of how a man just discovered that he’s not the biological father of four out of his five children.

The unnamed man and his wife have been married for a while now, with their eldest child being 17 years old.

He had worked hard to provide for them and had been actively involved in their lives.

However, things started to unravel during the family’s recent visit to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Yul Edochie’s son is not his – DNA test shows?



An incident at the hospital when one of them was sick prompted him to carry out a DNA test on the children without his wife’s knowledge.



It was gathered that one of the five children was severely ill and needed a blood transfusion and been worried after several unsuccessful attempts, he decided to speak to the doctor who advised him to do a DNA test for the child to ascertain the paternity.

The man then decided to do the paternity test for all five of his children, and the results were shocking. Four of his five children, including his 17-year-old daughter, are not his biological offsprings.

The woman who narrated the story in a video she posted on TikTok said the man was devastated, feeling betrayed and hurt by the woman he had loved and trusted for about twenty years.

READ ALSO: “My husband threatened to pour acid on me” – Wife reveals as she begs court to dissolve her marriage

It turned out that only the last child, who is just 7 months old, is his child among the 5 children

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Asantewaa reveals how someone gave her husband a fake tipoff about having intercourse with her manager