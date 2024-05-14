Paternity Fraud: Man cries a river after discovering he isn’t the biological father of his daughter

A heartbroken young man has shared the intriguing story of how his relationship started and abruptly ended after discovering he is not the biological father of his daughter.

In the post making rounds on social media, the man explained how they had started their relationship pleasantly and optimistically before the sudden change due to paternity fraud.

The young man, heartbroken, resorted to burning his wife’s personal belongings including her wigs and clothes as he announced he had been taking care of another man’s daughter unknowingly.

According to a leaked chat between him and his friend, he had been sternly warned against marriage with his wife considering her past and lifestyle.

A majority of social media users who have come across the sad story have expressed disbelief after the man revealed he is not the biological father of his daughter.



Netizens Reactions…



@omoladey6 Like Jesus ? :and I started following her cause of marriage video I saw den , but I always thought the child look more like the guy

@rosita_rose2661: He found out his child isn’t his after years of marriage the man is the one doing the burning and getting angry

@big_mily1: I save this engagement video for my phone ehhh omo life

@emeyung_rocky: Once they notice say you get money pass the person wey give them belle they will pin it on you