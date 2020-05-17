- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian female gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has sent full-blown attack on colleague gospel musician, Joe Mettle.

According to Patience Nyarko on live radio, Joe Mettle is not better than any gospel artist in Ghana.

SEE ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown reacts to causing Nana Yaa Brefo to resign from Adom Tv – Here is what she has to say (Video)

In fact, he is less than artists like herself, Joyce Blessing, Nacee, etc because he can’t even write his own songs.

Patience Nyarko explained Joe Mettle just sample The church of Pentecost, Methodist, and other churches’ songs and perform them as his.

Sending a warning to Joe Mettle, Patience Nyarko said the day these churches will stop him from performing their songs, he will really be exposed for all to see so he should be careful.

SEE ALSO: Top Kumawood actress crashes to death in a car accident – Heartbreaking photos drop online (See)

To the fans of Joe Mettle and the media, Patience Nyarko said they should stop hyping Joe Mettle.

The gospel musician explained Joe Mettle sings in English so they assume he is the best but he is not. He is just an over-hyped artist.

Watch Patience Nyarko below

SEE ALSO: Akua GMB deepens divorce rumors as she storms Xandy Kamel’s wedding without her wedding ring (Photos)

Joe Mettle and his management are yet to react to these attacks from Patience Nyarko.