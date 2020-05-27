type here...
Home Entertainment Patience Nyarko is demon-possessed - Abeiku Santana
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Patience Nyarko is demon-possessed – Abeiku Santana

By Mr. Tabernacle
Abeiku Santana-And-Patience Nyarko
- Advertisement -

Ace broadcaster Abeiku Agrrey Santana has added his voice to the by ‘force’ beef between singer Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle.

Abeiku Santana airing his view on the subject on live radio said the two are both projectors of the gospel of God, as a result of that, they need not seek for worldly fame.

READ ALSO: Mark Okraku Mantey reveals the root cause of Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle ‘beef’

He waded into the matter blasting Patience Nyarko for allowing herself to be used by the devil to attack Joe Mettle which he thinks shouldn’t be the case.

According to him, the comments by Patience Nyarko that Joe Mettle is overhyped in the Gospel music scene to the extent of saying he sings songs by other churches was the least expected of her to say.

He supported his claim, saying the Biblical words being used by Patience in most of her songs are from God just as Joe Mettle tries to use the Pentecostal one in most of his songs.

He described her actions as a satanic approach to destroy God’s children adding that all plots to bring Joe Mettle down will not survive.

“… that demonic attack on Joe Mettle will not stand. We will stand in and pray with Joe Mettle”.

He however warned Patience to desist from throwing shades at Joe Mettle in the chase to stay relevant in the industry.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: Patience Nyarko gives in-depth reasons why she walked out of the interview (Details)

Santana sent out a word of caution to Patience to stop granting unnecessary interviews on the issue.

In his closing submission, he advised other gospel artists not to compete with each other because the work of God was not built on grounds for fame gaining.

He also called out Joe Mettle not to respond to the attacks against him by Patience Nyarko.

Previous articleAY Poyoo in trouble as Aponkye threatens to sue him (VIDEO)
Next articleAhuofe Patri was sacked from University of Cape Coast for consistent Exams failure – Report

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Ahuofe Patri was sacked from University of Cape Coast for consistent Exams failure – Report

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has no doubt made a name for herself in the media space since she got into the...
Read more
Entertainment

AY Poyoo in trouble as Aponkye threatens to sue him (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
New social media sensation AY Poyoo is likely to be hit with a lawsuit by failed assemblyman Hon. Aponkye real name Nana...
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal vows never to diss anyone again

Qwame Benedict -
AMG Medikal after saying he was never going to respond to Eno has now come back and revealed that he is never...
Read more
Entertainment

Fantana mocks Bullet in new video

Mr. Tabernacle -
Budding songstress Fantana days after she went live on social media ranting at Bullet and Wendy Shay is in with another video.
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Entertainment

I will not apologize to Eno Barony for calling her corpse – Medikal

Mr. Tabernacle -
AMG Medikal in his latest interview in the wake of his seemingly subsided beef with female rapper Eno Barony has disappointed fans...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.1kmh
66 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
31 °

Most Read

News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim sends emissaries to plead with Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.
Read more
Entertainment

Nadia Buari is my biological daughter – Alhaji Sidiki Buari

Qwame Benedict -
Alhaji Sidiki Buari who is the father of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari yesterday fumed on live radio in an interview with Halifax...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News