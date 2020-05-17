type here...
Celestine Donkor explains why Patience Nyarko attacked Joe Mettle on radio

By RASHAD
A few hours ago, GhPage published a video of Ghanaian Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko brutally attacking fellow gospel musician, Joe Mettle on the radio.

According to Patience Nyarko, Joe Mettle is an over-hyped artist who thinks he is better than other gospel musicians simply because he sings in English.

Dropping an exposé on Joe Mettle, Patience Nyarko revealed Joe Mettle does not even write his own songs; he only samples Pentecost church songs and claims them as his.

She begged Ghanaians and the media to stop hyping Joe Mettle because he is the least among all the other gospel musicians.

Watch the video below

Although Joe Mettle and his management have not reacted to these attacks, fellow gospel musician Celestine Donkor has spoken

According to Celestine, all the attacks from Patience is a subtle way of telling Joe Mettle she is single and seriously searching for a man so he should take note.

It is believed Celestine Donkor cracked the joke to calm down tempers as they all try to resolve the beef rising between the two gospel musicians.

Celestine Donkor posted on his social media handles:

Gospel musicians are also beefing… Only in Ghana music industry lol

