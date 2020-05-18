Patience Nyarko roasted on social media for attacking Joe Mettle

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian female gosple musician Patience Nyarko a day ago attacked fellow gospel muscian, Joe Mettle.

According to Patience Nyarko in an interview, Joe Mettle is not better than any gospel act in Ghana because he plagiarises and performs other churches songs.

Patience Nyarko sending a warning to Joe Mettle said the day these churches will stop him from performing their songs, he will really be uncovered for all to see so he should be careful.

This comments by her has angered some fans of Joe Mettle and gospel music lovers. She has come under serious bashing on social media.

Some social Tweeps who have been hit by Patience Nyarko’s statement took a swipe at her with the majority of them questioning her level of intelligence.

Some people’s mouth can’t just sleep until it lands them into trouble lol. #GospleBeef