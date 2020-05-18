type here...
Home Entertainment Patience Nyarko roasted on social media for attacking Joe Mettle
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Patience Nyarko roasted on social media for attacking Joe Mettle

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Patience-Nyarko-and-Joe-Mettle
Patience Nyarko roasted on social media for attacking Joe Mettle
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian female gosple musician Patience Nyarko a day ago attacked fellow gospel muscian, Joe Mettle.

READ ALSO: Joe Mettle can’t write his own songs; stop hyping him-Patience Nyarko

According to Patience Nyarko in an interview, Joe Mettle is not better than any gospel act in Ghana because he plagiarises and performs other churches songs.

Patience Nyarko sending a warning to Joe Mettle said the day these churches will stop him from performing their songs, he will really be uncovered for all to see so he should be careful.

This comments by her has angered some fans of Joe Mettle and gospel music lovers. She has come under serious bashing on social media.

Some social Tweeps who have been hit by Patience Nyarko’s statement took a swipe at her with the majority of them questioning her level of intelligence.

READ ALSO: I will still stand with my comments about Joe Mettle – Patience Nyarko

SEE SCREENSHOTS BELOW:

Some people’s mouth can’t just sleep until it lands them into trouble lol. #GospleBeef

Previous articleNana Romeo teases Kidi again on live radio after their fracas
Next articleDavido cancels marriage with Chioma after he took back engagement ring – Journalist reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Davido cancels marriage with Chioma after he took back engagement ring – Journalist reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a surprising allegation on social media that Davido has in a way called off the wedding...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Romeo teases Kidi again on live radio after their fracas

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage days ago reported about the unfortunate incident that transpired between Nana Romeo and singer Kidi that lead to the humiliation of...
Read more
Entertainment

AJ Poundz warns Akua GMB-Threatens to reveal more secrets if pushed

RASHAD -
Barely 24 hours after Ghpage broke the news that it was AJ Poundz who snitched On Akua GMB to her husband, Dr....
Read more
Entertainment

Sista Afia vows not to venture into rap music again

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sista Afia following the trolls on social media for involving herself in rap 'beef' with other female artists has promised not to...
Read more
Entertainment

Sandra Ankobiah serves the internet with wild twerk to mark her 37th birthday

Mr. Tabernacle -
Beautiful Ghanaian lawyer, TV host and entrepreneur Sandra Ankobiah famed for brilliance and attractiveness is celebrating her 37th birthday today.
Read more
Entertainment

How social media reacted after a video of Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz fighting surfaced

Qwame Benedict -
Earlier we reported on the fight that happened at the premises of TV3 this morning between Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz.
Read more

TODAY

Monday, May 18, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
66 %
7.2kmh
20 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Mcbrown speaks on Nana Yaa Brefo’s resignation from Multimedia

RASHAD -
One of the biggest news on social media on late Saturday night, 16th May was the report that Nana Yaa Brefo of...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Multimedia after ten years

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran tv presenter with Multimedia Group of companies has resigned after 10 years of service to the media...
Read more
Entertainment

Top Kumawood actress crashes to death in a car accident

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosua has died, Ghpage can sadly confirm. The Kumawood actress crashed to her death in a head-on collision with...
Read more
Entertainment

Stacy Amoateng takes over management of Angel TV after Akua GMB’s dismissal

RASHAD -
Popular TV presenter Stacy Amoateng has been appointed the general manager of Angel TV, Ghpage sources confirm. Anastasia Manuela...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News