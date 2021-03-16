Regional hospital detains 246 patients for inability to pay medical bills

- Advertisement -

The eastern regional hospital in Koforidua has detained patients numbering up to 246 following their failure to settle their medical bills after treatment

The management of the hospital is worried over the situation thus calls on the general public and philanthropists to bail out the patients who are from a poor background.

Dr Arko Akoto Ampaw who is the medical director of the eastern regional hospital at the hospital’s review meeting highlighted that in order for the hospital to avoid this situation in future there will be the need for the hospital’s welfare unit to ensure any patient on admission must be made to deposit some money.

Dr Ampaw disclosed that the cases which are commonly reported at the facility included cadiovascular diseases and stroke, followed by hypertension and HIV/AIDS.

The medical doctor advised patients who are reported at the hospital to pay heed and take serious the instructions given to them by doctors.

Ms Osafo Tekyiwaa the head of social works unit at the hospital said that they are doing background checks to ensure those who could not pay for their treatment bills will be discharged.

“We do background checks on patients who cannot pay their medical bills. We do investigations on their families to find out those who are poor and cannot pay and those who can afford,” she said.