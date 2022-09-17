type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPatrice Evra chooses Ghana’s Jollof over that of Nigeria
Entertainment

Patrice Evra chooses Ghana’s Jollof over that of Nigeria

By Kweku Derrick
Patrice Evra eats Jollof in Ghana
- Advertisement -

Manchester United legend, Patrice Latyr Evra has declared Jollof made in Ghana as the best compared to that cooked by Nigerians.

The 41-year-old French international joined the Ghana vs Nigeria jollof challenge in a video he shared on Twitter on Friday.

The Senegalese-born footballer delivered his verdict saying: “my Nigeria people I love you but I am sorry the Ghana Jollof is the closest to the Senegal Jollof.”

Evra however noted that Senegalese Jollof, where the popular delicacy originated, is the best of all.

Watch the video below

Evra touch down in Ghana Tuesday, September 13, and was treated to a rich Ghanaian culture and hospitality. He met with local fans and the media.

He granted the spot interview to journalists, spoke about his tour to Ghana and also waded in on the popular Ghana Jollof.

Patrice Evra in Ghana

He has since been spotted hanging out with ace broadcast journalist and Manchester fanatic Nana Aba Anamoah, who had the privilege of welcoming him to the country.

In a new video, the GHOne TV presenter is seen in an up-close and personal situation with Patrice Evra.

She attempted to teach Patrice Evra how to sing the Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” track as she serenaded him with compliments and unbiased affection.

Be that as it may, Ghanaians believe Nana Aba is doing the most when it comes to the kind of reception she readily and unhesitantly gives to celebrities who visit Ghana.

In a series of social media reactions, she was advised to tone it down a notch when it comes to how she treats these male foreigners when they visit the country.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, September 18, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    78.7 ° F
    78.7 °
    78.7 °
    77 %
    2.7mph
    49 %
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    76 °
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News