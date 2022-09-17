- Advertisement -

Manchester United legend, Patrice Latyr Evra has declared Jollof made in Ghana as the best compared to that cooked by Nigerians.

The 41-year-old French international joined the Ghana vs Nigeria jollof challenge in a video he shared on Twitter on Friday.

The Senegalese-born footballer delivered his verdict saying: “my Nigeria people I love you but I am sorry the Ghana Jollof is the closest to the Senegal Jollof.”

Evra however noted that Senegalese Jollof, where the popular delicacy originated, is the best of all.

Watch the video below

Evra touch down in Ghana Tuesday, September 13, and was treated to a rich Ghanaian culture and hospitality. He met with local fans and the media.

He granted the spot interview to journalists, spoke about his tour to Ghana and also waded in on the popular Ghana Jollof.

He has since been spotted hanging out with ace broadcast journalist and Manchester fanatic Nana Aba Anamoah, who had the privilege of welcoming him to the country.

In a new video, the GHOne TV presenter is seen in an up-close and personal situation with Patrice Evra.

She attempted to teach Patrice Evra how to sing the Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” track as she serenaded him with compliments and unbiased affection.

Be that as it may, Ghanaians believe Nana Aba is doing the most when it comes to the kind of reception she readily and unhesitantly gives to celebrities who visit Ghana.

In a series of social media reactions, she was advised to tone it down a notch when it comes to how she treats these male foreigners when they visit the country.