Patrick Amenuvor has canceled his Stand-A-Thon after 30 minutes; gives flimsy reasons

Patrick Amenuvor, a content creator who took upon himself to embark on a remarkable challenge by undertaking a standing marathon in Accra from January 14th to 21st, 2024 has thrown in the towel.

While his dedication to this unique feat is commendable and triggered significant public discussion, Patrick claims he has broke some rules and can’t continue.

Many voices question whether the pursuit of Guinness World Records has reached a saturation point and whether these endeavors should prioritize relevance, purpose, and societal impact.

What are your thoughts on Patrick Amenuvor’s endeavor and the broader discussion surrounding the purpose of Guinness World Records?

More details below