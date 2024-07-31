Paul Adom Okyere chops men from the backside – Kevin Taylor alleges (Video)

Highly opinionated Kevin Taylor has alleged that award-winning journalist Paul Adom Okyere is Kwadow-Besia.

According to Kevin Taylor, Paul Adom Otchere does both men and women.

Speaking on his Loud Silence Show, Kevin Taylor further alleged that Paul Adom Otchere hasn’t slept in the same room with his wife for the past 6 years.

As firmly stated by Kevin Taylor, he has concrete evidence to prove his accusations against Paul Adom Otchere.

Kevin Taylor claims he was forced to make this information public because Paul Adom Otchere is threatening to take the life of one of his side chicks.

Watch the video below to know more…