Paul Adom Okyere chops men from the backside – Kevin Taylor alleges (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Highly opinionated Kevin Taylor has alleged that award-winning journalist Paul Adom Okyere is Kwadow-Besia.

According to Kevin Taylor, Paul Adom Otchere does both men and women.

Speaking on his Loud Silence Show, Kevin Taylor further alleged that Paul Adom Otchere hasn’t slept in the same room with his wife for the past 6 years.

Married Paul Adom Otchere hot as Kevin Taylor drops pictures of his sidechicks plus dirty secrets

As firmly stated by Kevin Taylor, he has concrete evidence to prove his accusations against Paul Adom Otchere.

Kevin Taylor claims he was forced to make this information public because Paul Adom Otchere is threatening to take the life of one of his side chicks.

