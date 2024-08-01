type here...
Paul Adom Otchere’s alleged sidechick mother curses him with Antoa Nsuo & other 3 river gods

By Mr. Tabernacle

Adom Otchere and Kevin Taylor have been engaged in a back-and-forth recently after Taylor exposed Paul for going behind his wife’s back to have an affair with a married woman.

Paul Adom Otchere in his rebuttal to Kevin Taylor denied dating the lady, known as Maame Serwaa, describing her only as a ‘family friend’.

Kevin Taylor in response interviewed Maame Serwaa’s mom who confirmed the affair.

The mother of Paul Adom Otchere’s alleged sidechick has rained curses on him after he denied having anything to do with her.

She also rained curses on Paul Adom-Otchere for denying her daughter, cursing him with all the deities including popular Antoa Nsuo

Source:GhPage

