‘Open your books and learn’ – Angry Paul Adom Otchere blasts Nana Aba Anamoah

It appears Paul Adom Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana is not lying down quietly to take any punches from Nana Aba Anamoah, her colleague journalist.

In swift rebuttal, Paul Adom Otchere has asked Nana Aba to stop being ignorant and open up her books and read if about Covid Economics.

Angry Paul Adom Otchere asked Nana Aba Anamoah what he should be bold about as Nana Aba asked him to do in her reply to his tweet.

Paul who is a seasoned journalist claims Nana Addo and the NPP government have managed to grow the economy even in these difficult Covid times; something he claims even developed countries have not even been able to do so ignorant people like Nana Aba should be grateful and stop complaining.

After the show, Paul further took to his Twitter handle to again school Nana Aba Anamoah for being ignorant on Covid Economics. Paul in series of tweets wrote:

‘@thenanaaba my dear, how are you, please I am often bold, but as I just said on TV this evening, I think we should put this #FixIt discussion in a proper economic context. COVID-19 turned our economy upside down.

Until February 2020, @NAkufoAddo and Ken Ofori-Atta had grown this economy better than they inherited even with a significant social intervention in education whilst discharging significant legacy debts.

I think we should situate the discussion well. If after all is said and done we still think they should fix it, then by all means let’s tell them so. Good night and let’s meet soon.

It all started when Paul Adom Otchere joined the trending hashtag #FixTheCountry, a call on the government of Ghana to provide the basic necessities for Ghanaians.

However, he tried to shift the blame on the difficulties in the country from the current government to former president John Mahama, Covid-19, and other stakeholders.

That is something Nana Aba Anamoah found distasteful and called out Paul Adom Otchere to be bold and for once, speak truth to his party, the NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.