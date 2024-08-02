Paul Adom Otchere finally replies sidechick’s mother’s Antoa duabo as Kevin Taylor refuses to back down

Paul Adom Otchee has finally replied to his alleged sidechick’s mother Antoa Duabo.

Recall that days ago, the mother of the alleged side chic went hard on the presenter after he denied having an affair with her daughter.

According to the woman identified as Madam Joyce and based in Hamburg, Germany, Paul Adom Otchere has been in a relationship with her daughter since 2020.

She went on to state that Paul got to know her daughter Maame Serwaa through her close friend, Naana, who is the sister of her daughter’s ex-husband, adding that Paul had allegedly dated the lady for 18 years.

Madam Joyce in an explosive interview with Kevin Taylor on With All Due Respect disclosed that when she saw her daughter getting closer to the presenter she thought they were just friends not knowing they were having an affair together.

She also summoned the feared River God, Antoa to deal with Kevin on her behalf.

Reacting to the duabo and accusations, Paul Adom Otchere has opined that Kevin Taylor paid the woman to lie about his character.

He also claims a Catholic Priest has called him to cease fire and ignore the woman.