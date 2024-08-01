Metro TV Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom Otchere might be cursing his stars now after deciding to respond to Kevin Taylor’s threat which has opened Pandora’s box.

Kevin Taylor on his show yesterday held an exclusive interview with the mother of Paul Adom Otchere’s side chic who made some shocking disclosures about the presenter.

According to the woman identified as Madam Joyce, Paul has been in a relationship with one Naana Arthur who happens to be the best friend and sister-in-law of her daughter Maame Serwaa.

She claimed her daughter informed her that Paul and Naana had dated for 18 years but the presenter decided to end things with her because she wasn’t too educated.

Madam Joyce in the interview claimed that one of the main things that led to their break up was that Naana couldn’t express herself in public because she had little control of the English language.

Even with that, he was still having a relationship with her and even flew her to London and Germany before her daughter Maame Serwaa informed him(Paul) that Naana had another boyfriend.

She stated that she wondered why Paul after 18 years in a relationship with Naana failed to marry her but went ahead to marry someone else and now having an affair with Naana’s best friend in the person of her daughter Maame Serwaa.

