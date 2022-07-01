type here...
Paul Okoye exposed as leaked documents reveal why ex-wife Anita left him
Paul Okoye exposed as leaked documents reveal why ex-wife Anita left him

By Albert
Paul Okoye exposed as leaked documents reveal why ex-wife Anita left him
When Anita Okoye filed for divorce from Paul Okoye of P-Square, the reason for their separation was bleak and sketchy.

What could have necessitated their split after all? Many had asked.

The leaked document reveals the clandestine affairs Paul Okoye used to have which pushed Anita Okoye to pack out.

However, the formal petition brought against the musician leaked online and described the relationship that Paul Okoye had with one of his housemaids.

According to the court records, Paul expelled Anita and her sister when they learned about his affair while defending his conduct by saying that he wanted to make sure Anita’s wings were clipped.

Additionally, it is claimed that Paul Okoye has not cared about raising his children and has only occasionally assisted in reprimanding them.

Check out the court petition below…

The screenshots below reveal more about what necessitated Anita Okoye’s decision to divorce Paul Okoye.

