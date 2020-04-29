Home Sports International Sports COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time
COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

By Mr. Tabernacle
Argentine and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala have tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks of being in quarantine, according to reports.

The Argentine forward confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted COVID-19 after his first test.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito, Dybala has had four tests since initially contracting the disease and his most recent test has come back positive yet again.

The 26-year-old spoke out on his experience fighting the disease and how he was struggling to breathe.

However, he has claimed that he is feeling much better and he and his girlfriend are no longer showing symptoms. 

Dybala, has been seen working out at home since the Juventus team is scheduled to return to training on Monday, 4th June.

He shared his experience with Coronavirus, which left him struggling to breathe. He said at that time. He said;

 “Luckily [we are] much better, these days we do not have any symptoms. 

“I had stronger symptoms, I got tired very quickly, when I wanted to train, I was short of breath after five minutes. There we noticed that something was not right and through the tests, the club did we were told that we were positive.

“From there we had more symptoms, such as cough, tired body and when we slept I felt very cold, but from the club they had told us that we were going to be fine so we had to be calm.”

