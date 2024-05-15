I can pay 500 dollars for someone to k!ll you- man threatens Twene Jonas

Yesterday, 14th May, 2024 was not a good day for controversial Ghanaian vlogger and internet sensation, Twene Jonas.

Twene Jonas was attacked and embarrassed by an aged Ghanaian man living abroad who was tickled by the vlogger’s videos.

The man admitted that Twene Jonas is doing a very great job by putting the government among other personalities on their toes, however, he does not like the idea of him insulting the leaders in Ghana.

The man stated categorically that he hates it when he sees videos of Twene Jonas raining insults on Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu.

After knowing that Twene Jonas is 29 years old, the man asks him to be very careful because if care is not taken, he will die when his time is not up.

He threatened that with 500 dollars, he could cause the death of the internet sensation within the shortest possible time.

Narrating how he would get things done, he said he would pay someone 500 dollars to assassinate Twene Jonas.