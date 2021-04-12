I pay ashawo boys to sleep with me – Naomi Campbell (Video)

The new popular figure on social media, Naomi Campbell – the beautiful young model who was ‘fingered’ on live TV by Counselor Lutteordt – has once again caused an uproar on social media following her recent comments.

In an all-inclusive interview with Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on GhPage TV, the fast-rising model revealed that though she’s not into any serious relationship, pays ashawo boys to sleep with her when she’s aroused.

Naomi, unabashed, told the host that she pays the unknown ashawo boys she sleeps with to most of the times ‘gives her head’ because she prefers that to intercourse.

Rashad who seemed shocked by Campbell’s revelations enquired to know more asking her if there are such men in Ghana (men who are paid by women to sleep with them) engaging in such business, she answered yes.

Asked why she chooses to remain single, the young and beautiful model maintained she has no intentions of settling down yet; hence enjoying the services of these ashawo boys.

You are shocked, right? Well, Watch the video below to hear for yourself some interesting disclosures from Naomi Campbell;

Naom Campbell, a model and a singer made headlines weeks ago after controversial counsellor Goerge Lutterodt on UTV’s ‘Red Light’ show hosted by Vicky Zugah played with her body in a manner that got everyone talking.

Following this chapter, the model in various interviews including GhPage TV’s has dismissed claims that Lutterodt fingered her.

However, she confessed to enjoying every bit of the time spent with the popular marriage counsellor on the show.

