Pay no attention to negativity if you want to excel – Tracey Boakye advises

Tracey Boakye has uttered some inducing words aimed at advising people on how to be successful in life.

The actress speaking in a new video urged her fans especially the youth not to pay attention to negativity but work hard to make it in life.

Using herself as an example, Tracey established that she lives a life devoid of negativity, thus she pays no attention to naysayers.

Poised to do better, the mother of two reiterated that she channels her energy in doing the needful hence she proves her enemies wrong every day.

The Kumawood Movie star made these statements in a video that was purposely made to address her baby daddy issues and her relationship with Dr Kwaku Oteng on her YouTube Page.

