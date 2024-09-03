type here...
You will pay for it if you play with a woman who genuinely loves you – Maame Dokono tells men

By Mr. Tabernacle
Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has advised men to remain committed and nurture a serious relationship with women who show them genuine love.

The legendary Ghanaian actress emphasized that men who fail to do so will eventually face the consequences at God’s appointed time.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she mentioned, “I’ve gone through all that, and if you read my book, you’ll find many lessons on how to live with men.”

She urged both men and women to read her book for valuable insights. “Every woman should read it, and men too should learn how to treat women properly. If you don’t, it can come back to haunt you,” she added.

Maame Dokono warned men against taking advantage of a woman’s love, stating, “Don’t play games with a woman who opens her heart to you and does everything for you while you engage in other activities. You will eventually pay for it.”

