Pay your bills in peace and stop complaining; its biblical- Famous actress tells men

Nigerian actress, Lizzy Gold, has a message for men who nag about having to carry most of the financial burden in a relationship.

In a post on Instagram, Lizzy asked men to buckle up and stop complaining about paying bills because that is what real men do.

According to her, men from the beginning of time have been obligated to put in the work and to make enough money to cater for themselves and their women.

She made reference to God’s decree to Adam and Eve that the man will till the ground while the woman will have painful delivery.

In her opinion, that was God sharing responsibilities to the man and woman and so men should not tire in paying bills and fending for their ladies.

SEE POST BELOW:

Lizzy Gold man pay bills

Other women seemed to be in support of her assertion as they took to the comment section in agreement with the fast-rising actress and model.