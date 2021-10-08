We’re paying from 20th December 2021– Menzgold to aggrieved customers

- Advertisement -

Fallen Gold trading firm Menzgold has in a press release said it will start paying locked up funds of its aggrieved customers in December this year.

In a statement signed by Nii Armah Amarteifio, Head of Communications- Menzgold Ghana the company shall proceed to pay the final publicized list and total sum from 20th December 2021 to 30 June 2021.

The presser reveals this move by the organisation is to restore their enviable integrity.

“Menzgold shall proceed to pay the final publicized list and total sum from the 20th December, 2021 to 30th June, 2022 in our quest to give final closure to this very depressing matter and to restore our dear enviable Company’s integrity,” Menzgold said in a statement.

It however noted some of the claims made by the customers are fraudulent.

“Additionally, we have discovered shocking evidence that points to the fact that, some claimants purporting to be indebted to by Menzgold transacted through third parties; some unethical Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult staff members and in other instances via referrals, mostly close relations who took delivery of their funds under the pretext of signing them unto to the Menzgold “Gold Vault Market” but ended up engaging in the many cryptocurrency products on sale on the Ghanaian market, with a monthly return on investment (ROI) ranging between thirty and sixty percent (30%- 60%).

“We are commencing the final phase of the audit; this session would be traders/claimants interviews to fully ascertain facts and satisfy ourselves with regards to questionable adverse discrepancies and irregularities that characterize some transactions claims received for audit and its subsequent payment. Hence, invitations would be extended to some individuals,” the statement added.

Read The Full Statement Below;