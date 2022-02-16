- Advertisement -

The leader of Winners Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo has shared his story on how he became rich and a billionaire without having the slightest knowledge of how things happened.

The world-renowned preacher during his sermon told the congregation that he owed his wealth and success to his obedience to God.

According to him, paying tithe at the end of the month is one of the signs of being obedient to God people must learn to do that even if their salaries are small.

He said: “God is not a taskmaster. Sir, from 1 Naira position, you are taking strong position in obeying God. The tithe of 10 Naira is 1 Naira. What is your problem? He won’t give you 10 Naira and ask you to bring tithe of 2 Naira. No! When I say such, I say it as God leads me. My friend, instead of dropping N10 in a Service and you are going to be in 2 Services, divide it into two: put N5 in the first Service, put N5 in the second Service. God knows your level, don’t pose. But to now look…it is not fair on yourself. It is not on anybody else, it is on yourself.”

The preacher who happened to be one of the few African preachers with a private jet continued: “Do you know my tithes was part of what we counted in Kaduna when our income was N18,000? But He never failed once. He never failed once! I was giving testimony of N1000 a week. How many years ago? But when you just sit down and be watching, “emm, God will open the windows of heaven.”

“There is what you must do, what I must do to keep the heaven open. But this year, whatever door you have shut against yourself, because people shut the door against themselves, or you don’t know. Life and de#th are in the power of the tongue…you are just destroying the work of your hands by yourself without knowing. Nobody here will fall a victim”

You know how many people can build a rural Church in this place, with N14 million or whatever. You know how many people can build it? You know how many people will never build it? If they have N14 billion, they won’t build one. If they have N140 billion, they won’t build one. Their heart is somewhere else. They are worshipping the coins. It took me time to become a ‘Thousandnaire.’ I didn’t know when I became a millionaire. I became a billionaire without knowing by simply obeying God. It’s all about you.”