Paying tithe is a sin; it carries curses – Radio presenter warns Christians

By Kweku Derrick
Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze says paying tithe to the church is “a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians”.

He made this statement in reaction to an American televangelist and pastor, Mike Murdoch’s claim that the tithe is a forever seed with a harvest that never ends.

According to Daddy Freeze, there is no biblical evidence of Non-Jewish Christians paying tithes hence, it’s needless for contemporary Christians to pay tithes.

In a post sighted on his Instagram page, the religious critic shared a snapshot of Murdock’s statement and wrote:

Of course the harvest for teachers like these is forever. Them go dey milk Una dey go. What a joke!

“Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians. There is no scriptural record of Non-Jewish Christians paying tithes.”

See a snapshot of Murdock’s earlier post [right] below.

Source:GHPage

