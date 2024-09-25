Ghanaians on social media are currently in a rage after the payslip of the executive secretary of the National Cathedral surfaced online.

One issue Ghanaians are angry about is the President’s decision to build a National Cathedral as his pledge to God which he ended up using monies from the state coffers.

It’s been almost 8 years and all that is left of the place demarcated for the cathedral is a hole which Ghanaians have described as the most expensive hole in the world.

Though no work has gone on at the site for years now, the members of the National Cathedral board continue to receive salaries which according to a source are paid from the state coffers.

The deputy communication officer of the National Democratic Congress Malik Basintale has dropped the July 2024 payslip of Dr. Paul Yaw Opoku-Mensah who is the Executive secretary for the cathedral.

To the astonishment of citizens, he was paid Ghc29,838 which means he has been receiving payment despite no work being done for over two years.

Malik Basintale shared: “PaySlip of one of the leaders of the National cathedral. He is being paid Ghc29,838 every month for being the CEO (Executive secretary) of the world’s most expensive hole. His name is Dr. Paul Yaw Opoku-Mensah. A candidate for Jail. Yet, Innocent protestors are being arrested and remanded. More soon…..”

-- AD --

See the photo below: