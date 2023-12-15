Pedro Henrique: Meet the Brazilian gospel singer who died on stage during live performance

- Advertisement -

Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, collapsed and died while performing on stage Wednesday in a chilling incident that was also captured on video.

Henrique, 30, was performing at a religious event in the city of Feira de Santana in Brazil where he can be seen on the edge of the stage passionately singing his song “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” to the crowd.

He then holds his microphone in the air urging the crowd to sing along, and, as he brings the mic back to his mouth, he suddenly loses his balance, falls backward and slumps onto his back in front of his band.

According to TMZ, Mr Henrique was rushed from the concert venue to a nearby medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Following this, his record label, Todah Music, shared a touching tribute to the singer alongside a black-and-white photo of him performing on Instagram Thursday.

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father,” the post in Portuguese read.

The songs in your voice will not die and your legacy will remain through your wife, your little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of your voice!” it continued.