type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPedro Henrique: Meet the Brazilian gospel singer who died on stage during...
News

Pedro Henrique: Meet the Brazilian gospel singer who died on stage during live performance

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, collapsed and died while performing on stage Wednesday in a chilling incident that was also captured on video. 

Henrique, 30, was performing at a religious event in the city of Feira de Santana in Brazil where he can be seen on the edge of the stage passionately singing his song “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” to the crowd.  

He then holds his microphone in the air urging the crowd to sing along, and, as he brings the mic back to his mouth, he suddenly loses his balance, falls backward and slumps onto his back in front of his band.

According to TMZ, Mr Henrique was rushed from the concert venue to a nearby medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Following this, his record label, Todah Music, shared a touching tribute to the singer alongside a black-and-white photo of him performing on Instagram Thursday. 

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father,” the post in Portuguese read.

The songs in your voice will not die and your legacy will remain through your wife, your little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of your voice!” it continued. 

TODAY

Friday, December 15, 2023
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
62 %
2.2mph
74 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways