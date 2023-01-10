type here...
GhPageEntertainmentPena exposes Afia Schwarzenegger
Entertainment

Pena exposes Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mr. Tabernacle
Adiepena Geiling Amankona, the stepdaughter of controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has exposed her in a recent video.

We all know that Afia Schwarznegger has a court case and as such is trying her possible to escape prison pulling some stunts.

Schwarzenegger has been claiming to be too sick. To this end, Schwarzenegger recorded a video of herself claiming to be in excruciating pain in her leg, spine and every other part of her body.

Schwar shared the video online and called for Ghanaians to pray for her. She was seen in the video with her daughter Adiepena while she tried to play the stunt.

The little girl while Schwar was seriously acting was spotted smiling and struggling to hold in her laughter whilst standing over her mother who is supposed to be in excruciating pain.

Adiepena Geiling Amankona’s expression in the video showed and exposed that Afia Schwar is a terrible liar.

    Source:GHPAGE

