The Church of Pentecost has donated GH1 million to help fund the construction of the National Cathedral.

The church presented the National Cathedral Board of Trustees with a cheque for GH1,000,000 on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

This donation was revealed on the official Twitter handle of the National Cathedral.

The posted: “The Church of Pentecost presented a cheque of GHc 1,000,000.00 (One million ghana cedis) towards the construction of the National Cathedral. The cheque, presented on Thursday April 7th, 2022, was in fulfilment of a pledge of an annual budgetary allocation to”

See the screenshot below:

Pentecost church

This isn’t the first time the Church of Pentecost is doing something of this sort for the country as they in the past built a modern prison for the Government of Ghana.