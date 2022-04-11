type here...
Pentecost Church donates towards the building of the National Cathedral

By Qwame Benedict
Presentation of cheque towards building of the National Cathedral
Church of Pentecost
The Church of Pentecost has donated GH1 million to help fund the construction of the National Cathedral.

The church presented the National Cathedral Board of Trustees with a cheque for GH1,000,000 on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

This donation was revealed on the official Twitter handle of the National Cathedral.

The posted: “The Church of Pentecost presented a cheque of GHc 1,000,000.00 (One million ghana cedis) towards the construction of the National Cathedral. The cheque, presented on Thursday April 7th, 2022, was in fulfilment of a pledge of an annual budgetary allocation to”

See the screenshot below:

Pentecost church

This isn’t the first time the Church of Pentecost is doing something of this sort for the country as they in the past built a modern prison for the Government of Ghana.

    Source:Ghpage

