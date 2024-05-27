type here...
My Pentecost pastor introduced me to his church members as a witch- Diana Asamoah shares emotional story

By Musah Abdul

Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, revealed how she was embarrassed in church some years back.

Performing at the Kumasi edition of the Abba Father, Diana Asamoah took time off to motivate, inspire and transform the participants, and Ghanaians at large.

The gospel musician recounted how she was once embarrassed in the church of Pentecost when she was a nobody.

According to Diana Asamoah, she last went to church only for her church pastor to introduce her to the congregation as a witch.

Diana noted that before the sad incident, her pastor called her privately and told her that one of the congregants had had a bad dream about her.

She claims after her private chat with her pastor, she thought everything was over until her pastor called her to come forward the next Sunday.

As if they were about to announce her marriage ceremony, Diana said her pastor told the congregants that they had finally found who was behind all the bad things happening in the church.

Source:Ghpage

