type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPentecostal pastor caught having intercourse with a married woman inside his church...
News

Pentecostal pastor caught having intercourse with a married woman inside his church (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Pentecostal pastor caught having intercourse with a married woman inside his church (Video)

A video going viral on Twitter captures the moment a Ghanaian pastor was caught on camera having sex with a married woman in his Church.


The pastor who was filmed giving the married woman “Doggy Style” confessed to having slept with the married women in his church after being stripped and whipped so harshly.

READ ALSO: Part two of the trending Legon level 200 atopa video surfaces

Pentecostal pastor caught having intercourse with a married woman inside his church (Video)


According to reports, the pastor was caught red-handed having intercourse with a married church member.

In the video, the pastor was so preoccupied that he neglected to lock the door, allowing several suspicious church members to enter and apprehend them.

They were given the beating of their lives when they were apprehended.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to one of the video’s recorders, the woman who performed the act with the priest is married.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Full Legon level 200 students atopa video trends

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, October 9, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways