Pentecostal pastor caught having intercourse with a married woman inside his church (Video)

A video going viral on Twitter captures the moment a Ghanaian pastor was caught on camera having sex with a married woman in his Church.



The pastor who was filmed giving the married woman “Doggy Style” confessed to having slept with the married women in his church after being stripped and whipped so harshly.

According to reports, the pastor was caught red-handed having intercourse with a married church member.

In the video, the pastor was so preoccupied that he neglected to lock the door, allowing several suspicious church members to enter and apprehend them.

They were given the beating of their lives when they were apprehended.

According to one of the video’s recorders, the woman who performed the act with the priest is married.

