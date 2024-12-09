GhPageEntertainmentPeople Begged You To Fix The Country But You Told Them To...
People Begged You To Fix The Country But You Told Them To Fix Themselves- Criss Waddle Fires NPP

By Mzta Churchill
Amg business boss, Criss Waddle has spoken after the loss of the New Patriotic Party in the just-ended general election.

Even though the musician hardly speaks, he has taken to his twitter page to drag the NPP government.

Criss Waddle believes that if the NPP has lost, they caused it, hence, they shouldn’t put the blame on anyone.

According to the “Bie Gya” hitmaker, some utterances by the NPP government made them lose in the just-ended general election.

He recounted how the NPP gave a cheeky answer to the citizens when they called for a better life.

He noted in his post that there was a time when the people of Ghana called on the NPP government to fix the country, however, the response the government gave them was to fix themselves instead.

This among other reasons, is what Criss Waddle thinks caused the downfall of the NPP in the just-ended December 7 general election.

- GhPage
