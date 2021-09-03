- Advertisement -

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church has sent out some strong words to persons who are against the government’s agenda to construct 111 hospitals across the country.

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, while speaking at the commissioning of a Presbyterian hospital in the Central Region, described the critics of the project as witches who want to derail the government’s efforts.

“We’ve allowed politics to dominate our lives to an extent that we do not have good hospitals… If someone says he is coming to construct 111 hospitals and you are angry about it, you are a witch. For the pastors who want to exorcise witchcraft, deal with those critics,” he told the gathering.

The recently launched Agenda 111 project has been greeted with mixed reactions from a section of the general public who have criticised what they believe as misappropriation of funds by government.

The project is expected to see the construction of 111 district hospitals, regional hospitals, and two new psychiatric hospitals. But many have questioned the rationale behind the project when some health facilities under previous administrations have stalled.

However, Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante who also doubles as the Chairman of the Christian Council rallied, nonetheless, charged the government to remain committed to delivering the project to improve the healthcare of the populace.

“We’re waiting for you to construct the hospitals. If you don’t, we shall criticize you. More importantly, do not build sub-standard hospitals and clinics,” he said.

Government has already secured 88 different parcels of land for the Agenda 111 project which is estimated to cost $17 million per hospital and completed in 17 months.