Gospel musician and a strong sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nicholas Omane Acheampong aka Tabita Kum still believes there is no hardship in Ghana.

According to him, discussion about hardship in the country is being spread by the opposition party the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to make the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia government look bad.

He added that people who believe the country is hard or in difficulty should visit bars and pubs at night and see the number of people enjoying themselves.

The Gospel musician however mentioned that the country has not been the same since COVID struck years ago but there is not hardship as preached by the NDC anywhere.

He said: “The claims of hardship in Ghana is cosmetic and a figment of their imagination. If you think there is hardship in Ghana, visit pubs and lounges at night and you’ll see how Ghanaian youth are chilling at night.

This is a clear indication that there is no hardship. I acknowledge that after COVID things have not been the same but that is a global phenomenon.