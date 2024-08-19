type here...
GhPageEntertainmentPeople chilling at night in Ghana means there is no hardship -...
Entertainment

People chilling at night in Ghana means there is no hardship – Omane Acheampong

By Qwame Benedict
Nicholas-Omane-Acheampong
Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Gospel musician and a strong sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nicholas Omane Acheampong aka Tabita Kum still believes there is no hardship in Ghana.

According to him, discussion about hardship in the country is being spread by the opposition party the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to make the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia government look bad.

He added that people who believe the country is hard or in difficulty should visit bars and pubs at night and see the number of people enjoying themselves.

The Gospel musician however mentioned that the country has not been the same since COVID struck years ago but there is not hardship as preached by the NDC anywhere.

He said: “The claims of hardship in Ghana is cosmetic and a figment of their imagination. If you think there is hardship in Ghana, visit pubs and lounges at night and you’ll see how Ghanaian youth are chilling at night.

This is a clear indication that there is no hardship. I acknowledge that after COVID things have not been the same but that is a global phenomenon.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, August 19, 2024
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways