People hate you because you married a devilish fool- Afia Schwar tells Empress Gifty

Controversial Afia Schwar has asked Empress Gifty to get prepared because she will cry more very soon.

Afia Schwar’s comments come following backlashes from Ghanaians after Empress Gifty was proclaimed the “Artiste of the Year” in the USA edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Afia Schwar, adding her cent stated that this is just the beginning, advising that the Gospel musician should prepare for the worst.

The media personality believes that Ghanaians are insulting Empress Gifty not because they do not know she wasn’t referring to McBrown, but because she married a fool.

According to Afia, Empress Gifty has only been treated as an outcast because of how her husband, Hopeson Ardoye treats other women out there.

She advised Empress Gifty to keep an arm’s length from Hopeson Ardoye or face the wrath of Ghanaians.