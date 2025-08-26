type here...
Entertainment

People hate you because you married a devilish fool- Afia Schwar tells Empress Gifty

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Afia Schwar has asked Empress Gifty to get prepared because she will cry more very soon.

Afia Schwar’s comments come following backlashes from Ghanaians after Empress Gifty was proclaimed the “Artiste of the Year” in the USA edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Afia Schwar, adding her cent stated that this is just the beginning, advising that the Gospel musician should prepare for the worst.

The media personality believes that Ghanaians are insulting Empress Gifty not because they do not know she wasn’t referring to McBrown, but because she married a fool.

According to Afia, Empress Gifty has only been treated as an outcast because of how her husband, Hopeson Ardoye treats other women out there.

She advised Empress Gifty to keep an arm’s length from Hopeson Ardoye or face the wrath of Ghanaians.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Patapaa doesn’t think far- ex-wife expresses regret

Gh Page motivated me to start Gossips24 TV- Clement Nana Asamoah

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Lady dragged to court over TNT

Jennifer

Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend dies inside his room

Arrested boyfriend

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways