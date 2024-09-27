Reggae musician and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has disclosed that he has received a lot of threatening messages from people after his performance at Nkroful earlier this week.

Blakk Rasta performed some of his songs at the 2024 Nkrumah Fest a celebration held to celebrate the birthday of Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to Blakk Rasta, he was invited to give a speech at that event but after his speech, the crowd wanted him to perform so he decided to give an acapella of his songs.

He started with his Kwame Nkrumah song then continued with the popular Barrack Obama song before wrapping up with his controversial Theif President song which gained the nation’s attention.

“After I did the song, I was just on my way out and telling myself, I didn’t intend to sing here. I just intended to come and give a speech because that was the original thing.

“But they were insisting that I should sing something. So when I sang it, by the evening, it was all over the place,” he said.

He shared that he received several threatening calls, leading the event organisers to offer him additional security.

“I got a couple of calls. People called me with phone numbers that were not existing and threatened me after that performance.

“There was one who called and just said, ‘You! I am coming for you.’”

“I said, ‘Oh, bro, where do you want us to meet?’ Then he started laughing. We both laughed,” he said.

“So the organisers asked me if I needed security and all that. I said, ‘Why not?’ So they had one or two people around my hotel area,” he added